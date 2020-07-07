1/1
Rita Sevilla
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sevilla, Rita RAVENA Rita Sevilla, 78, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Rita is survived by her husband of 59 years, Roger; her children, Rita Sevilla Berlin, Lori Madrigal (Ramon), and Roger Sevilla (Kathy); five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She enjoyed people, never knew a stranger, was a huge cat lover, an avid reader, and never forgot to overindulge her sweet tooth. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rita's name to the RCS Community Library, 95 Main St., Ravena, NY 12143-1710. Arrangements by A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, Ravena. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME
4898 New York 81
Greenville, NY 12083
(518) 966-8313
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved