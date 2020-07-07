Sevilla, Rita RAVENA Rita Sevilla, 78, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Rita is survived by her husband of 59 years, Roger; her children, Rita Sevilla Berlin, Lori Madrigal (Ramon), and Roger Sevilla (Kathy); five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She enjoyed people, never knew a stranger, was a huge cat lover, an avid reader, and never forgot to overindulge her sweet tooth. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rita's name to the RCS Community Library, 95 Main St., Ravena, NY 12143-1710. Arrangements by A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, Ravena. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com
.