Bell, Rita Sheber DELMAR Rita Sheber Bell, 90 of Delmar, died on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany, Rita resided for a period of time in Shaker Heights, Ohio, later moving to Hudson and eventually returned to Albany. She had been employed as a bookkeeper for many years at the former Geiers Tire Company in Albany and worked at other various businesses in the same capacity. Rita was a member of Temple Israel in Albany. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Bell of Halfmoon, and Amy Cohen and her husband David Cohen of Albany. Grandmother of Jennifer Taub and Julie Cohen; great-grandmother of Ezra Taub and Mya Cohen-Snyder. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Rita was predeceased by her husband Louis Bell; her son-in-law Eli Taub; and her eight brothers and sisters. Rita's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the nurses and doctors in St. Peter's Hospital Emergency Room as well as well as the nurses and doctors on the fifth floor of the hospital where Rita passed. Services will be in the Temple Israel Cemetery on Western Avenue in Guilderland on Wednesday, September 18, at 11:30 a.m. The period of mourning will be observed at 81 Walden Fields Dr., Delmar on Wednesday following the service and on Thursday from 1-4 p.m. There will be a minyan service at the same residence each of those evenings at 7:30 p.m. Those wishing to remember Rita in a special way may make a memorial contribution to the Disabled American Veterans or a . For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 17, 2019