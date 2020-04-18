Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Shirley Mroz. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Send Flowers Obituary

Mroz, Rita Shirley COLONIE Rita Shirley Mroz, 90, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Rita was born on July 6, 1929, the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Metcalf) Kristof.Rita worked at Troy Savings and also Marine Midland Bank, making many friends over the years. Rita's greatest joy was her family and during her younger years, hosted many parties at her home. She would always go out of her way to make sure every person in the room was taken care of and happy. Rita was a great cook, opened her home to all, always had a smile on her beautiful face, and told every person she came into contact with that she loved them. Rita was a great wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Rita's other loves included all animals. She would go out of her way to take care of them, and had many dogs and especially cats over the years which she showered with love. She will be dearly missed. Rita was predeceased by her husband of over 62 years, John A. Mroz Jr.; her daughter Nancy; and her sister and friend Ruth King. She is survived by her children, Michael (Mary Ann) Mroz and Mark (Michelle) Mroz. She was the grandmother of Kristi Polsun, Tina Berlin, Brandon Mroz, Nicholas Mroz, Anthony Mroz. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Ashley, Joseph and Hunter. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the environment surrounding COVID-19, all services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to any animal .







