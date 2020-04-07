Beckert, Robert A. HUDSON On Monday, March 30, 2020, Robert A. Beckert, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 73. Robert was born April 15, 1946, in Hudson to Robert M. Beckert and Ivy H. Wright. He joined the U.S. Army after graduating from Germantown Central School and later went on to become the local commander for the Disabled American Veterans, Columbia County Chapter. Robert received his B.S from SUNY Empire State College and spent over 40 years serving the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, division of Fish and Wildlife. He also volunteered as a council executive with the Boy Scouts of America and was active in state and national Democratic politics for many years. Robert enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and camping with his family and many pets, including his Fox Terriers, Maggie and Spencer. He spent many weekends smiling, sharing his knowledge of, and displaying his extensive collection of, gems and minerals throughout the Northeast. He was proud to have items from his collection displayed at the State Museum of New York in Albany. Robert is survived by his wife of 51 years, Leslie L. (Sopko) Beckert; three children, Dennis (Diane), Susan, and Jeremy; two grandchildren, Levi and Deandreya; his sister Barbara Fingar; sister-in-law Diana Sopko; and many cousins. A memorial service will be held at Saratoga National Cemetery at a later time.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2020