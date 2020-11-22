Daubney, Robert A. LOUDONVILLE Robert A. Daubney, 85 of Loudonville, entered into eternal life on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born in Watervliet on January 26, 1935, he was the son of the late John J. and Virginia E. (Miller) Daubney. Bob was the proud owner and operator of Bob Daubney's Bowling and Billiards in Latham for over 63 years. He was a member of the Albany Bowling Association Hall of Fame and the Professional Bowlers Association of America. He was a communicant of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville. Survivors include his loving siblings, John (Anne Valliere) Daubney, Linda J. Richards and Paul (Carol Jean) Daubney; his foster son Ed Stoliker; foster-granddaughter Virginia Stoliker; and great-grandchildren, Jace and James. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, at 7 p.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham with Reverend James Walsh officiating. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. Donations in memory of Bob made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204, would be appreciated. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
.