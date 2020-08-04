Dorn, Robert A. CLIFTON PARK Robert A. Dorn, age 72, died peacefully on August 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 11, 1948, in Schenectady and was the son of the late Joseph and Virginia (Vedder) Dorn. Upon graduation from Shenendehowa High School, Robert earned his associate degree at Hudson Valley Community College. He went on his career path, working for the N.Y.S. Department of Health as a statistician for birth defects in Albany for 40 years before retiring in 2003. He married his wife Della on March 15, 1969, and they just celebrated 51 years of marriage. Robert was a lifelong resident of Clifton Park, and participated in various activities throughout the surrounding communities. After his retirement from the state, Robert enjoyed working for the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake school district as a bus monitor. He was a cherished member of the Faith Baptist Church in Glenville. Robert was an avid bowler, bowling with the Young Businessmen's Bowling League for 20 years. He also loved animals and enjoyed the camaraderie he shared with his pets. Robert is survived by his loving wife Della A. Dorn (Tefoe); his beloved daughter Sherri (Mike Croft) Dorn; and adored granddaughter Myla Croft. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Donald (Denise) Tefoe Sr., as well as several nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately for family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or Faith Baptist Church, 11 Glenridge Rd, Rexford, NY, 12148. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Robert's Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com