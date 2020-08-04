1/1
Robert A. Dorn
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorn, Robert A. CLIFTON PARK Robert A. Dorn, age 72, died peacefully on August 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 11, 1948, in Schenectady and was the son of the late Joseph and Virginia (Vedder) Dorn. Upon graduation from Shenendehowa High School, Robert earned his associate degree at Hudson Valley Community College. He went on his career path, working for the N.Y.S. Department of Health as a statistician for birth defects in Albany for 40 years before retiring in 2003. He married his wife Della on March 15, 1969, and they just celebrated 51 years of marriage. Robert was a lifelong resident of Clifton Park, and participated in various activities throughout the surrounding communities. After his retirement from the state, Robert enjoyed working for the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake school district as a bus monitor. He was a cherished member of the Faith Baptist Church in Glenville. Robert was an avid bowler, bowling with the Young Businessmen's Bowling League for 20 years. He also loved animals and enjoyed the camaraderie he shared with his pets. Robert is survived by his loving wife Della A. Dorn (Tefoe); his beloved daughter Sherri (Mike Croft) Dorn; and adored granddaughter Myla Croft. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Donald (Denise) Tefoe Sr., as well as several nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately for family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or Faith Baptist Church, 11 Glenridge Rd, Rexford, NY, 12148. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Robert's Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved