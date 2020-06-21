Grace, Robert A. ALBANY Robert A. Grace passed away on June 19, 2020, at the Stratton VA Community Living Center. Bob was raised in Fair Lawn, N.J. and relocated to Albany in 1999 to continue his position as assistant chief dispatcher for CSX Railroad. He was the loving, dedicated husband of Nancy Coshun Grace; father of Dennis (Alexis) Grace of Budd Lake, N.J. and Melissa (James) Morehouse of Latham. Bob was the fun loving Poppy of Tierney R. Morehouse of Latham. Also survived by his sister Diane Heinz of Ballston Spa, and several nieces and nephews. Bob's quest in life was to bring smiles and laughter to all he knew with his lame jokes and unique sense of humor. A true fan of the N.Y. Yankees, he had the honor of being recruited to try out for the team three times. Though unsuccessful, he was proud to have had the opportunity to try to join the team he loved. Bob was an all around athlete in his younger years, an avid bowler and ran track. Bob was a Vietnam veteran (1965-1967), U.S. Army and received many combat medals and ribbons. He was proud to serve his country. Nancy wishes to express her sincere and heartfelt thanks to the amazingly dedicated staff of Unit 9 Bravo Heroes Way at the Stratton V.A. They have always gone above and beyond in the care and support of Bob while he was a resident of the CLC. You will each forever hold a very special place in Nancy's heart. Bob will be inurned, with full military honors, in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, on Thursday, June 25, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. There will be no calling hours. As a reminder, masks are required to be worn at the cemetery. Casual attire is suggested as Bob was not a suit and tie kind of guy. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY, 12208 would be greatly appreciated. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.