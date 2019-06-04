|
Hathaway, Robert A. EAST BERNE Robert A. Hathaway, 87 of East Berne, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Robert was born March 21, 1932, in Deposit, N.Y., the son of Arthur M. and Virginia Hathaway. He served in the Air Force from 1952 to 1956 during the Korean war. He was a Technician for AT&T. Survivors include his wife, Patricia (Byrnes) Hathaway; daughter, Tammy J. LaFerriere; son, Robert B. Hathaway; four grandchildren, Megan, Christopher Hathaway, Crystal LaFerriere, Samantha Mickle; four great-grandchildren, Justin Delligan, Serenity Delligan, Lily O'Sullivan and Harper Sperry. Friends may call from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Turnpike in Rensselaer. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's name to a .
Published in Albany Times Union on June 4, 2019