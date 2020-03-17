Guest Book View Sign Service Information Glenville Funeral Home Inc. 9 Glenridge Rd Glenville , NY 12302 (518)-399-1630 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Funeral service 11:00 AM Glenville Funeral Home Inc. 9 Glenridge Rd Glenville , NY 12302 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Montoux, Robert A. GLENVILLE Robert A. Montoux, 75, passed away peacefully at home on March 14, 2020. Bob was the son of the late William Ernst Montoux and Mary Fertmann Montoux, born on September 17, 1944, in the Bronx. He played soccer for his high school at Dwight Morrow, graduating in 1962. He was a parts delivery driver for Princeton Honda for 15 years while living in New Jersey and a loyal fan of the N.Y. Giants. In New York, he helped his brother-in-law Vince Gramuglia at Nationwide Transportation Brokers of Fultonville. He managed a Division of Mobile Home Parks in Wilson, N.C. and Ellenville, N.Y. for over 20 years. Bob shared 13 wonderful years with his companion Linda C. Hoppe. He enjoyed the game of golf and watching television game shows with his family. Bob found great pleasure in testing his luck on scratch-off lottery tickets. He was a lifelong Roman Catholic. He will be greatly missed by his sister, Janet Marie Gramuglia and his brother-in-law Vincent Gramuglia; his dear companion, Linda Hoppe; loving nephews, Anthony (Pam) Gramuglia, and Robert (Holly) Gramuglia; and cherished great-nieces and nephews, Nicholas, Vincenzo, Christian, Angelina, Julianna and Alexa. Due to COVID-19 precautions, funeral services will now be held at 11 a.m. tomorrow, March 18, in the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd., Glenville. Calling hours will precede the service for Bob from 9 to 11 a.m. Entombment will take place following in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Donations are encouraged to be made to the Community Hospice of Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at







