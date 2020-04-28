|
Reisinger, Robert A. ROTTERDAM Robert A. Reisinger, 92, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Born and educated in Schenectady, Bob was the son of the late Anthony and Hazel (White) Reisinger. A graduate of Draper High School, Bob Was also a graduate of the General Electric Apprenticeship Program. A World War II Air Force veteran, Bob worked for the General Electric Company in the Drafting and Tool Design Department for more than 40 years. An active member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Rotterdam, he was a member of the G.E. Quarter Century Club and the Rotterdam Senior Citizens. Predeceased in 1997 by his wife Lois D. (Ganzler) Reisinger, Bob was also predeceased by his son Kurt Reisinger; and brother Donald Reisinger. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Carolyn Reisinger of Albany; his two step-grandchildren, Christopher and Kacie Hammond; his sister Karen Budka (Leonard) of Scotia; sister-in-law, Vivian Reisinger of Pennsylvania; a special friend Maria Caruso of Schenectady and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 30, at 2 p.m. in the Schenectady Memorial Park, Gifford Church Road, Rotterdam. Please follow all social distancing requirements at the cemetery! Contributions may be made in Robert's memory to the Messiah Lutheran Church, 2850 Guilderland Ave., Schenectady, NY, 12306. To leave a message or a condolence for Bob's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2020