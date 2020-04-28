Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Schenectady Memorial Park
Gifford Church Road
Rotterdam, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Reisinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Reisinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Reisinger Obituary
Reisinger, Robert A. ROTTERDAM Robert A. Reisinger, 92, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Born and educated in Schenectady, Bob was the son of the late Anthony and Hazel (White) Reisinger. A graduate of Draper High School, Bob Was also a graduate of the General Electric Apprenticeship Program. A World War II Air Force veteran, Bob worked for the General Electric Company in the Drafting and Tool Design Department for more than 40 years. An active member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Rotterdam, he was a member of the G.E. Quarter Century Club and the Rotterdam Senior Citizens. Predeceased in 1997 by his wife Lois D. (Ganzler) Reisinger, Bob was also predeceased by his son Kurt Reisinger; and brother Donald Reisinger. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Carolyn Reisinger of Albany; his two step-grandchildren, Christopher and Kacie Hammond; his sister Karen Budka (Leonard) of Scotia; sister-in-law, Vivian Reisinger of Pennsylvania; a special friend Maria Caruso of Schenectady and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 30, at 2 p.m. in the Schenectady Memorial Park, Gifford Church Road, Rotterdam. Please follow all social distancing requirements at the cemetery! Contributions may be made in Robert's memory to the Messiah Lutheran Church, 2850 Guilderland Ave., Schenectady, NY, 12306. To leave a message or a condolence for Bob's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bond Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now