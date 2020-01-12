Rivet, Robert A. AMSTERDAM Robert Adrian Rivet, 71, passed away on Thursday morning, January 9, 2020, at his Liberty ARC home. Born in Troy on November 28, 1948, he was the son of the late Raymond and Rose Rivet. Bob grew up in the island section of Cohoes. He assisted his handyman father for many years, working on laundry and other mechanical equipment. For the past seven years he lived at Liberty ARC's Village Lane Residence in Amsterdam, where he was "Pal" to everyone. He attended the day program there and enjoyed having lunch and going to the movies with the staff. He liked collecting railroad magazines, model trains, pens, and sitting outside writing in his notebooks. Bob is survived by his brother, Raymond (Vicky) Rivet of Waterloo; and his nephew Stefan Rivet of Baldwinsville; several cousins and by his friends at the ARC residence. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 14, at 1 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Relatives and friends are invited to visit before the service, from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Bob in a special way may consider a donation to the , 4 Atrium Dr. # 100, Albany, NY 12205. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020