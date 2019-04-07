In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. Sinuc. View Sign

Sinuc, Robert A. COTUIT, Mass. It is with great sadness that the family of Robert A. Sinuc announce his sudden passing on March 30, 2019, in Cotuit, Mass. Bob was born on December 24, 1944, in Chelsea, Mass., the son of Albert (predeceased) and Barbara (predeceased) Sinuc. Bob was a 1962 graduate of Brockton High School and a 1966 graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering. Bob played football at W.P.I. and was named Captain his senior year. He was also a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity where he created friendships that he maintains to this day. Bob married Linda one week after graduating college. Bob was first employed by Mobil Oil living in N.J. and later relocating to Cartagena, Columbia. In 1972 he took a job with G.E. Plastics and moved to Glenmont, N.Y. where he raised a family and kept a residence though his death. He was employed at G.E. Plastics for 24 years before leaving to work for Allied Signal as vice president of engineering. With Allied Signal, he relocated to Germany for a number of years to run the Bendix brake group. He later returned to N.Y. to take a job with Plug Power as vice president of engineering. He then took a job as vice president of engineering and president of european operations with the Cyclics Corporation where he returned to Germany to oversee the production facility in Schwartzheide. He lived in Dresden while working for Cyclics, made many friends, and grew to love the German culture. Bob was the consummate engineer, constantly thriving to understand the way that the world worked. He enjoyed working on cars, boats, house projects, and fixing anything that he came across. Evaluating and systematically solving problems was the essence of Bob's personality. He was an engineer to his core, always embracing new technologies, and challenging himself to constantly learn and grow. While in N.Y., Bob enjoyed sailing and camping on Lake George with his family. After retiring on Cape Cod, he spent hours working around the house, fixing old German cars, and boating on the Nantucket Sound with his Boston Whaler. Bob also enjoyed traveling the globe with his wife Linda, exploring new countries and cultures. Bob thoroughly enjoyed working and tuning performance cars with his son Adam. Bob was always trying to "Borrow" Adams fast car for a laugh. Although retired on Cape Cod, Bob and Linda frequently returned to the Albany area to watch their grandchildren compete in sports, perform in school plays, and just spend time with them. Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda (Tirrell) Sinuc; brother, Richard Sinuc of Pembroke; his two sons, Adam Sinuc and daughter-in-law, Victoria of Osterville, Mass. and John Sinuc and daughter-in-law, Karen of Slingerlands, N.Y.; and his grandchildren, Emma, Madison, and Lauren Sinuc. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, April 10, from 3-6 p.m. at the Twisted Vine, Wine & Tap, 384 Kenwood Ave, Delmar, NY 12054.



