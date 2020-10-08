Skiba, Robert A. "Bob" POESTENKILL Robert A. "Bob" Skiba, 76 of Poestenkill, formerly of Troy and Wynantskill, entered into eternal life surrounded by and in the comfort of his family on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Matthew and Julia Janczak (Yonchok) Skiba. He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and had attended LaSalle Institute, both in Troy. Following his military days at LaSalle Bob served in the U.S. Army and New York Army National Guard. Bob retired from Saint-Gobain in Watervliet (formerly Behr Manning and then Norton Company) after having been employed there for 42 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, golfing, anything that put him outdoors. While he loved being in nature he also enjoyed the social aspect and clubs that came along with these sports as he was a member of several; including but not limited to area Rod and Gun clubs, the American Legion, and the VFW Post(s) to name a few. But the earliest of clubs that Bob spent time at with family and friends was the Polish American Club in Troy. Survivors include his wife Helen F. Greene Skiba; children, Brian (Hollie) Skiba, Kimberly (Michelle Brown) Skiba and Todd (Selena) Skiba; grandchildren, Danielle and Craig Skiba and Dylan, Brayden and Jameson Skiba, all to whom Bob was referred to as "Poppoo" as was his father before him; his siblings, Matthew (the Late Lydia) Skiba, Linda (Cyril) Doucet and Dennis Skiba; also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to The Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for their compassionate care and comfort for Bob and his family right until his passing. There will be no calling hours due to COVID-19. Private funeral services have been entrusted by the family to the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Avenue (corner of 115th St. in Lansingburgh), Troy. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to The Community Hospice, in memory of Robert A. "Bob" Skiba. To share a memory or add condolences, please visit sanvidgefuneralhome.com