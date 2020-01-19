Webb, Robert A. Sr. WYNANTSKILL Robert A. Webb Sr., 85, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Robert C. and Leona S. Webb. Robert was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Carol T. Webb. Robert worked for 40 years as a transportation supervisor and bus driver with Wynantskill Common School District before his retirement. Bob enjoyed the outdoors including fishing and hunting. He also loved playing cards and traveling with his family and friends including Kay Hughes. Bob is survived by his children, Cynthia A. Webb, Robert A. Webb Jr. (Deborah), Sheri L. Webb (Lisa), Dawn J. Amick (Will). He was the loving "Papa" of Kylee, Patrick, Randy, Eric and Jimmy. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A funeral ceremony will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020