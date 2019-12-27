|
Whitney, Robert Allen CLIFTON PARK Robert Allen Whitney, 83 of Halfmoon and formerly of Latham, died suddenly on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his home. Born on May 27, 1936, in Brighton, Mass., and raised in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Francis Whitney and Katharine Forbes. Bob was married to the love of his life Sharon Cervantes Whitney for over 57 years. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1958. Bob was a chief computer operator for the N.Y.S. Department of Criminal Justice before his retirement. He was an avid singer throughout the area singing barbershop with the Racing City, Electric City and Uncle Sams Choruses. He also enjoyed singing with the Elderly Brothers and Grandma's Boyfriends quartets. He was a former volunteer on the USS Slater in Albany. Bob was a long time resident of Latham before moving to Halfmoon in 2006. Bob's greatest joy in life was his family. He was a huge Red Sox fan and enjoyed watching his grandsons baseball, hockey, and football games. Survivors in addition to his wife include his loving daughters, Stephanie (John) Egan and Paula Whitney; his cherished grandchildren, Eric Egan, Kevin Egan, Mark Egan and Shannon Whitney Dietzel; his brother Steven (Joanne) Forbes; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, William Whitney and John Whitney. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, December 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Reverend Nick TeBordo officiating.Interment with full military honors will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Donations in memory of Bob may be made to the Halfmoon Emergency Medical Services, 15 Crossing Blvd., Clifton Park, NY, 12065. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 27, 2019