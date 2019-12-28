|
|
Whitney, Robert Allen CLIFTON PARK Robert Allen Whitney, 83 of Halfmoon and formerly of Latham, died suddenly on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his home. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, December 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Reverend Nick TeBordo officiating. Interment with full military honors will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 28, 2019