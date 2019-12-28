Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Whitney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Allen Whitney


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Robert Allen Whitney Obituary
Whitney, Robert Allen CLIFTON PARK Robert Allen Whitney, 83 of Halfmoon and formerly of Latham, died suddenly on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his home. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, December 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Reverend Nick TeBordo officiating. Interment with full military honors will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now