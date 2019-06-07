|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Andrew Reagan Sr..
|
|
|
|
East Grand Forks, MN
56721
Reagan, Robert Andrew Sr. MESQUITE, Nev. Robert Andrew Reagan Sr., 66 of Mesquite, died on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah, after a hard-fought battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Robert "Bob" Reagan was born on April 14, 1953, in Brooklyn, the son of John and Virginia (Carroll) Reagan. The family moved to Albany when Bob was an infant, and he attended various Catholic schools graduating from Cardinal McClusky High School. During school, Bob was an avid skier and joined the ski club, through which he was able to ski all over Canada, the Adirondacks and for what he was so proud the Swiss Alps. Bob graduated from high school on a Sunday in June of 1973 and left four days later for basic training in Texas. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in May of 1973 and proudly served his country from December 5, 1973, to March 22, 1976, at which time he was honorably discharged. While stationed at the Grand Forks Air Force Base, Bob met the love of his life, Barbara Jean Salverson, whom he married on June 14, 1975, in St. Andrews Church in Albany. They moved to Grand Forks, N.D. where they started their life together. Over the years he worked various places, he managed the Farmsco Truck Stop in East Grand Forks and then worked for J.R. Simplot until an injury ended that employment. Bob later worked as an electrical journeyman for companies all over the U.S. from 2001-2011 and then worked as chief pipeline inspector for Gas Gathering Specialists out of Stennet, Texas primarily working for Northern Natural Gas out of Omaha, Neb. from 2011 until present. Bob holds four U.S. patents for various inventions. Bob enjoyed discussing politics, especially Donald Trump, watching and discussing wrestling with Rob, watching "old" movies, particularly Gone With the Wind with Brandie, He and his sister Diane would call each other anytime one of their favorite old movies was coming on, most of all Bob enjoyed spending time and traveling the U.S. with Barb, his soulmate, to whom he would have been married 44 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Barb of Mesquite; children, Robert (Kim) Reagan Jr. of Omaha, Neb., Brandie (Kenny) Trandem of Mentor, Minn., Stace (Melissa) Adams of Fort Collins, Colo., and Toni Turner (Ben Englund) of Park Rapids, Minn.; grandchildren, Riley and Kole Reagan, Brock and Hunter Trandem, Samuel and Mia Adams and Arianna and Jaxon Englund; stepfather James Croyle of Rensselaer; sister Diane Evans of Schenectady; nephew Ron Evans Jr. of Clifton Park; sister-in-law Donna (Jeff) Lucken of Winger, Minn.; and (in Bob's words) the worlds smartest and best dog ever Bluie. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jason; mother-in-law, Jean Salverson and father-in-law Ed Salverson. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, in the St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Mentor, Minn. with visitation one hour before the services in the church. Interment will be in Bygland Cemetery, rural in East Grand Forks, Minn. Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, Minn. Online guestbook at dandahlfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 7, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|