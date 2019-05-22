Johnson, Robert Anthony LATHAM Robert Anthony Johnson, 76 of Latham, beloved husband of Jean E. Mason Johnson entered into eternal life on Monday, May 20, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born and raised in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Raymond and Ethel (Lyons) Johnson. Bob often remarked he hit the lottery when he married his beloved Jean E. Mason on May 11, 1968, and the two have shared a beautiful marriage of over 51 years. He was a graduate of Keveny Academy in Cohoes and received his bachelor's degree from Siena College in sociology and his Master of Social Work from SUNY Buffalo. Bob worked at Berkshire Farm Center and Services for Youth in Rochester for several years and later at LaSalle School for Boys in Albany as a social worker. He was employed as a sales executive at Prudential Insurance in Latham for over 30 years retiring in 2016. He was an active member and usher at St. Ambrose Church in Latham for many years and a big supporter of the food pantry. Bob had an infectious laugh and was always willing to help anyone in need. His greatest joy in life was having his family all together and supporting his children in all their activities. He was an avid N.Y. Yankees baseball fan. Survivors in addition to his wife Jean include his loving children, Matthew (Sarika) Johnson of Arlington, Va., Gregory Johnson of Ballston Spa and Amanda (David Griffin) Johnson of New York City; his brother Raymond (Betty) Johnson of Latham; sister Iolene (Jack) Mitchell of Clifton Park; his cherished granddaughter Maya Johnson and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his sister Lois (Robert) Hart. Bob's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Road, Latham with Reverend John Cairns officiating. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, May 23, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Donations in memory of Bob may be made to the food pantry at St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Rd., Latham, NY, 12110. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from May 22 to May 23, 2019