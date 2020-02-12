Pfeiffer, Robert Arthur SCHENECTADY It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Arthur Pfeiffer announces his peaceful passing at Albany Medical Center on February 3, 2020, at the age of 89. He was born on August 23, to William and Julia Pfeiffer. Robert will be lovingly remembered by his brother Richard (wife Nancy); his sons, Kenneth, Roger Pfeiffer and Kurt Kapelle; as well as his respective daughters-in-law, Nonagail, Paz Pfeiffer and Merly Kapelle. He will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Kory, Garett (wife Yolanda), Zachary, Laurie, Alia and Marybelle; and great-grandchildren, Dylan Kapelle and Daphne Drobish who are also suffering the loss of this great loving man. Robert will be sorely missed by extended family and dear friends. Robert was a very gentle man who loved his family. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He later obtained a master's degree in mathematics and taught computer science at SUNY Albany for the majority of his career. He loved to play bridge and help anyone who needed it with any math problem. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Saturday, February 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service in Memory Gardens, Colonie. All are welcome to attend. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 12, 2020