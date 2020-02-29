Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Arthur Schramm. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Christ the King Church 20 Sumter Ave. Albany , NY View Map Committal 12:30 PM Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Schramm, Robert Arthur GUILDERLAND Robert Arthur Schramm, 92, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, February 24, 2020, surrounded by his family after a brief illness. Robert was preceded in death by his father and mother Herman and Rose (Donnelly) Schramm; and sister Patricia (Brown). He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving with a Guam based typhoon reconnaissance squadron, flying modified B-24s through the eye of the storm.He attended Vincentian Institute in Albany and Siena College in Loudonville, and had a successful career in sales and management. Bob had a passion for travel, history, maps and navigation that he shared with his wife and instilled in his children, who learned early on that you should never travel the same road twice. This lesson was delivered on multiple cross-country camping trips and on Sunday after church rides that frequently would start or end in the Helderbergs near their generational summer house on Thompsons Lake. This was Bob's retreat to tinker and fix, restore and renew, sail on the lake in the Mirror dinghy that he had built, or working on his unobtainable quest for the perfect veggie garden. But Bob was in his glory when all the family was gathered at Cedar Lodge and he was able to spend precious summer days with his family. He was committed to his loving wife, Joan (Foley) of 67 years. Also survived by his four children, Robert (Susan) of Arlington, Va., William (Stella) of Oak Ridge, Tenn., Karen Siracusa (Francis) of Storrs, Conn., Timothy (Jane) of Guilderland; eight grandchildren, Michael (Siracusa), Katherin (Siracusa), Robert, Kellyn (Siracusa), Kathryn, Liam, Amelia and Natalie; and great-grandchildren, Quinn and Sloane (Siracusa); in addition to many nieces, nephews, and the entire Foley family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bob's family on Sunday, March 1, from 2 to 5 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Monday, March 2, at 9 a.m. from McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Albany at 10 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held on Monday at 12:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with full military honors. Those desiring may send a remembrance in Bob's memory to Catholic Charities, 40 N. Main Ave. #3, Albany, NY, 12203 or the Fisher House, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit











