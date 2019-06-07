Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert B. Walker. View Sign Service Information French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home 25 Railroad Ave Chatham , NY 12037 (518)-392-2811 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home 25 Railroad Ave Chatham , NY 12037 View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home 25 Railroad Ave Chatham , NY 12037 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Walker, Robert B. VALATIE Robert Brandow Walker peacefully passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at Albany Medical Center on June 5, 2019, in the loving arms of his fiancee Linda Murawski. Bob was the son of the late Herbert Walker Sr. and Eleanor Walker; brother of Herbert Walker of Schenectady; father of Stephanie Walker; stepfather of Jim, Paul and Lori Harwood; grandfather of Jami, Jackiee, James and Paul Jr. Harwood; great-grandfather of Radley and Paul III; brother-in-law of Beverly Kennedy of Florida and Carolyn and John Herrewyn of Connecticut. Bob was predeceased by his wife Marlene. Bob worked for the Golub Corporation, Madsen Construction, British American and Sano Rubin as a design build construction estimator. During his retirement, he served on the Zoning Implementation Committee and Town Planning Board for the Town of Chatham; and volunteered at the Ghent Playhouse both on stage and behind the scenes. Bob's greatest role was playing Santa for the Niverville Santa Claus Club delivering toys to local children on Christmas Eve with his faithful elf at his side. He also enjoyed spending time on his boat fishing and enjoying nature. His devoted companion Barney is missing his "daddy." Bob enjoyed camping in earlier years and working on projects around the house and was always there to lend advice or a helping hand to family and friends. Bob's uncanny sense of humor and wit brought laughter and tears to anyone willing to listen to his stories of his early childhood and time spent at the family camp on Mariaville Lake. Bob developed a heart condition later in life and was gifted a donor heart which he cherished and honored by taking excellent care of himself. He appreciated every extra day that donated heart gave him. Calling hours are from 10 - 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, followed by a funeral service beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home, 25 Railroad Ave., Chatham. You may honor Bob's memory by becoming a donor or by contributing time or resources in service to your community.







