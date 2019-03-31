Blizzard, Robert "PopPop" Sr. MALTA It is with the heaviest of hearts that the family of Robert "PopPop" Blizzard Sr., 91 of Route 9, announces his passing unexpectedly at Saratoga Hospital on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Robert, born in Stillwater, was the son of the late Frank and Carrie Comorski Blizzard. Robert had been employed for 35 years in the construction field with Laborers' Local 452/190 and had spent his last 10 years before retirement with R. J. Kennedy & Sons of Halfmoon. He served his country in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Uhlmann and USS Owens and had been awarded the World War II Victory Medal. Robert was an avid motorcyclist. He raced hill climbs in his younger years and rode his own motorcycle until he was 84. His love for motorcycles was passed down to his children and grandchildren who will send him off with a ride, in his honor, accompanied also by the Patriot Guard Riders. "You will ride on in our hearts forever, Dad/PopPop." He thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors and loved hunting, fishing and wildlife. His love for coffee was like no other. Anyone who knew PopPop knew if he wasn't at home you could find him at McDonald's having a cup of coffee. He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He never missed a holiday, motocross race, soccer game, graduation... He was his grandchildren's number one fan. Robert was known for his ever present cowboy hat and for being a prankster and comedian. He would often play along with young children who thought he was a real cowboy and when asked where his horse was he would jokingly say that it must of run off. On a more serious side, he was always willing to help anyone and had purchased more than one stranger, in need, a lunch. He was a simple man with a heart of gold. He was the husband of the late Elaine Chaput Blizzard who died in 1968. He was the devoted father of Robert P. Blizzard Jr. (Cindy) of Mooresville, N.C., Kenneth T. Blizzard (Lisa) of Gansevoort, and Carol A. Knox (David) of Rexford. He was the proud grandfather of Cheyenne, Savannah, Cody, Ryan, and Samantha Blizzard. He was the brother of the late Dorothy Zennaiter, Catherine Swartout, Charles and Edgar Blizzard, and Wreatha Furman. He was the uncle to several nieces and nephews. As per Robert's wish, there will be no viewing hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside committal services with military honors on Wednesday, April 3, at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Purple Heart Homes, P.O. Box 5535, Statesville, NC, 28687 or the VFW Post 358, 68 E. North St., Ballston Spa, NY, 12020. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary