William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Robert Bouford
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Duell Rd.
Schuylerville, NY
1942 - 2019
Robert Bouford Obituary
Bouford, Robert SARATOGA SPRINGS Robert Bouford, 77, passed away of natural causes Friday, September 6, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital. Born on July 23, 1942. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 12 in the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A funeral home service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow at 2:30 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Rd. Schuylerville. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 10, 2019
