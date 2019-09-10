|
|
Bouford, Robert SARATOGA SPRINGS Robert Bouford, 77, passed away of natural causes Friday, September 6, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital. Born on July 23, 1942. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 12 in the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. A funeral home service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow at 2:30 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Rd. Schuylerville. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 10, 2019