Boyle, Robert Bruce CASTLETON Robert Bruce Boyle, 79 of Castleton, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his nursing home facility, surrounded by his loving family. Bruce was born in Syracuse on January 28, 1941, and was the son of the late Robert and Suzanne Boyle. When Bruce was a child, the family moved to Albany, and then to East Greenbush. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1958, and attended Hudson Valley Community College for auto mechanics. Bruce then served in the Air National Guard, under the 109 Airlift Group, honorably released from active duty in 1964. Bruce started his career with International Harvester, H.L. Gage in Albany, and retired from his position as parts and service manager after almost 40 years. Bruce loved his boats and was a devoted member of the Castleton Boat Club for many years. He was elected as commodore in 1996, valued his position and involved his family in club sponsored events. He was named honorary lifetime member, and continued to enjoy the social functions the Boat Club hosted. Bruce collected vintage power boats and motors and was an active member with the American Power Boat Association. He was actively involved in promoting and planning boat races, and even selling t-shirts, all over New York state. Bruce was also an avid stock car fan, from when he was a teenager. He was a stock car owner and helped out in the pits with his friends at Lebanon Valley Speedway. Many of Bruce's family vacations were spent at race tracks up and down the east coast. In his later years, he belonged to the North East Stock Car Old Timers (NESCOT) club and was a lifetime member. Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jane Boyle. He was the cherished father of Joseph Armony (Beatrice) of Guilderland, JoAnn Marmai (Stephane) of Medfield, Mass., Nancy Rich (Mark) of East Greenbush, and Sondra Tucker (Michael), of East Greenbush. He adored his grandchildren, Brandon, Rachel, Kyle, Hannah, Ariana, Gabe, Jake, and Gavin. In addition, he leaves behind by his sister, Suzanne Crisafi of Albany; and nephew, Robert Petrocelli of Albany. If you knew our dad, you would know he was a generous and selfless friend, a caring and protective husband, and a dad and "Pepa" who had our backs, taught us valuable life lessons, and loved all of us deeply. The stories are endless, and we can't stop talking about him and sharing the best memories kids could ever have. He was struggling with dementia for so many years, and his heart, body and brain couldn't push through anymore. He was well taken care of by his wife Jane, and then when his health declined, a nursing home. With the current health crisis, we had limited contact with him but were blessed to visit with him in his window as he fought through to the end. We are sad, but relieved that he is at peace and set free from the pain and confusion. We will miss him but he is always with us. We know this. Due to COVID-19, private calling hours for the family will be held on Thursday, August 6, from 4-6 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home in Castleton. A private funeral service will be held for the family on Friday, August 7, at 10 a.m. in the Chatham Center Rural Cemetery. A celebration of Bruce's life will be planned for some time in the future. Those desiring to make memorial contributions may donate to the Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY, 12208.