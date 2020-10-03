Butler, Robert C. "Bobby" Sr. EAST SCHODACK Robert C. "Bobby" Butler Sr., 67, left us unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Sunday, October 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the WJ Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. The funeral Mass will be private at the convenience of the family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, facial coverings are required along with social distancing and occupancy limitations. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 199 Water St., 11th Floor, New York, NY, 10038 or towards Bobby's funeral expenses using the link on his condolence page located at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
. The full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.