Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Engelke, Robert C. ALBANY Robert C. Engelke, 70 of Woodlake Apartments, died suddenly on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his residence. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late William and Rose Burton Engelke. He was a 1967 graduate of Hoosick Valley High School. Bob had co-owned and operated "The Want Ad Digest" for the past seven years. Prior to that he was a personal representative for several casinos. He was an accomplished do it yourselfer and enjoyed projects around the home. He also enjoyed camping and fishing. Survivors include his wife Ning Engelke; and his siblings, Linda Stella, Carol Salamanca, Rose Hastings, Paul, Laura and Eric Engelke. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bob's family at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte. 32), Waterford on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to The Peoples Place, 17 St. James St., Kingston, NY, 12401. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 17, 2019
