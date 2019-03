Gorman, Robert C. VOORHEESVILLE Robert C. Gorman, 65, died Friday, March 1, 2019. Born in Binghampton, he was the son of the late Norene Demer and William F. Gorman. Robert was a graduate of Ohio State and was an avid Ohio State football fan. He also enjoyed sailing on Lake Champlain and skiing. Robert had been a project manager and, for the majority of his career, he was employed by the Rosenblum Company in Albany until his retirement in December. Robert was the father of Kaitlin Rizzuto (Andrew) of Rotterdam; brother of Betty Ann Smith (Jim) of Lebanon, Pa.; and uncle of Amy Smith of Astoria, N.Y. and Brandon Smith of Jonestown, Pa. A funeral service will be held in the spring at the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Voorheesville, and burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Scotland. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. reillyandson.com