Grace, Robert C. PETERSBURGH Robert C. Grace, 68 of Moses Road, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his residence after a long illness. Born in Montpelier, Vt., he was son of Marian Hazeltine Grace of State College, Pa. and the late Walter V. Grace; and husband for 47 years of Patricia Mahoney Grace. Robert had resided in Petersburgh for the past 38 years and graduated from high school in Burlington, Vt. He was a service representative for Waters Corporation for 32 years retiring in 2007. Robert was a United States Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam War. Survivors in addition to his wife and mother, include his children, Rebecca (George) Fudge, Rensselaer, Robert (Fiance Isabel Shaw) Grace, Elizaville, and Erin (Edward) Dwyer, Glenville; his 13 grandchildren, Daniel (Lauren) Fudge, Benjamin and Kristi Fudge and George Fudge III, Kathryn, Joseph, Abigail, Rebekah, and Margaret Grace, Thomas, Ryan, Sean, and Leah Dwyer; two great-grandchildren, Isaac and Arlo Fudge; his siblings, Alice Mabry, Katherine Duval, Susan McCarney, Thomas Grace, Stephen Grace, and Margaret May; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Donna Varricchione. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Robert C. Grace to the 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.