Robert C. Knowlton
Knowlton, Robert C. TROY Robert C. Knowlton, 85 of Troy, passed away on November 19, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of the late Grace Sullivan and was born in Northumberland, N.Y. Bob was a laborer and was self employed. Bob was a member of the National Guard. He is survived by his significant partner, Rebecca Lewis of Troy; he is also survived by his sister, Helen Steinb; his brother, Thomas Sullivan Sr.; and was the brother of the late Theresa Smith. He is also survived by six children. The service for Bob will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St Troy, with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home Monday morning from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Please be advised that masks and social distancing are required. Interment will be held privately.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 21, 2020.
November 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
