Guest Book

McCORMICK Robert C. "Mickey" Do not stand by my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on the ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush, I am the swifter uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft star that shines at night. Do not stand by my grave and cry, I am not there, I did not die. Happy birthday! Love, Your Family



