Moen, Robert C. Sr. SCHENECTADY Robert C. Moen Sr., 83, entered into eternal life on April 22, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. Bob is survived by his wife, Judith; children, Chele' (John) Teabout, and Bob (Stefanie) Moen Jr.; and stepchildren, Howard (Deena) Solomon, Wendy (Jay) Solomon-Nish, Robert (Jennifer) Giuliano, and Michael Giuliano. He was the cherished grandfather of Heather (Bryan), Synclaire (Quavon Mair), Carly and Caressa Moen, Serena, Angelina, Gabriel, Ella, Elliot, Vittoria, Nicholas, Marissa, and Sofia. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Bob's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob's memory to the Schonowe Fire Department, 112 Gordon Rd., Schenectady, NY, 12306. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 1, 2020.