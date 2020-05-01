Robert C. Moen
Moen, Robert C. Sr. SCHENECTADY Robert C. Moen Sr., 83, entered into eternal life on April 22, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. Bob is survived by his wife, Judith; children, Chele' (John) Teabout, and Bob (Stefanie) Moen Jr.; and stepchildren, Howard (Deena) Solomon, Wendy (Jay) Solomon-Nish, Robert (Jennifer) Giuliano, and Michael Giuliano. He was the cherished grandfather of Heather (Bryan), Synclaire (Quavon Mair), Carly and Caressa Moen, Serena, Angelina, Gabriel, Ella, Elliot, Vittoria, Nicholas, Marissa, and Sofia. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Bob's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob's memory to the Schonowe Fire Department, 112 Gordon Rd., Schenectady, NY, 12306. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my sincere condolences on the loss of Bob. He was a very nice man. He was a friend of my dad, Gino, who also passed away in August 2018. I am so very sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace and may you all find comfort that he is not suffering any more. You are all in my thoughts and prayers (God Bless). Susan Nugent (Pitucci)
We share our family's grief in the passing of Robert Moen. He was a true hero, who served his country in the Navy and later served his community as a firefighter until his passing at 83. Rest in Peace Uncle Bob. Prayers for all.
Steven Burch
Judith and family, Robert, Rest In Peace, may God bless, sending prayers.
Mary Sitterly
