Story, Robert C. EAST GREENBUSH Robert C. Story, 98 of East Greenbush, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Teresian House. Robert was born on April 15, 1921, in Albany the son of the late William G. and the late Margaret (Prosser) Story. He served in the Army from 1942 to 1946 during World War II. Robert retired as an engineer for N.Y. Telephone Co. after 42 years. Bob loved to golf, travel and most recently watching the Yankees. Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Hodecker) Story. He is survived by his daughters, Anne Story and Barbara (Gene) Larson; two grandchildren, Tobias (Tina) Larson, and Philip Larson; niece Carol (Robert) Calcagni; and nephew John "Ted" (Carol) Hodecker. A graveside funeral service with military honors will be held on May 15, at 12:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duel Rd., Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's name to either Patriot Flight Inc. P.O. Box 190 Delmar, NY, 12054 or the , P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA, 22116. Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2019