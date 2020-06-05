Wells, Robert C. RENSSELAER Robert C. Wells, 84 of Rensselaer, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home in Rensselaer. Robert was born on November 7, 1935, in Grand Rapids, Mich., the son of Leslie and Nan (Crawford) Wells. Robert was an accomplished organist studying at the University of Wisconsin and Union Theological Seminary in New York City. He proudly served in the military and was organist and choirmaster at a number of churches and a synagogue in the Capital Region. Bob was an avid reader, avowed Anglophile, World War II historian, model airplane collector, as well as a J.S. Bach and dog lover. Survivors include his son Robert L. Wells; daughter Barbara Wells and her son, David Roucek. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. Dad, you will be sorely missed but always loved and alive in the gift of music and love you shared with us.