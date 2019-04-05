Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert C. Williams Sr.. View Sign

Williams, Robert C. Sr. NORTH GREENBUSH Robert C. Williams Sr., 83 of North Greenbush, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in his home with his loving wife by his side. Born in Albany on July 29, 1935, Robert was the son of the late Roger and Dorothy (MacPherson) Williams. He was the devoted husband to Eleanor D. (Brickwedel) Williams. They were married 32 years. Bob graduated from Albany Academy and went on to attend Siena College. He worked as an underwriting manager for various insurance companies in the Albany area. After retirement, Bob worked as a security guard for the University of Tampa. Bob was a member and a communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church in North Greenbush. He enjoyed spending summers at Rye Beach, N.H. and watching NASCAR. His hobbies and interests included collecting antique hand guns and he was an avid gun enthusiast. Bob loved working on old cars and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. You never saw him without a flannel shirt and baseball cap. Robert is survived by his loving wife Ellie. He was the loving father of Robert C. Williams Jr. (Diane), Roger Williams (Audrey), Kelly Pierce (Jerry), David Williams (Ellen), Debi Farley-Reimuth (Stefan) and Mary Elizabeth Williams. He was the cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and the dearest brother of the late Roger O. Williams Jr. (Ellen) and Dottie Dack (Larry). Bob was also predeceased by his granddaughter, New York State Trooper, Kerstin Suzanne Williams; and son-in-law Brion M. Farley. He is survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins, who loved him dearly. Relatives and friends may call from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd (Route 2) in Watervliet. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 8, in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Road, Troy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 To leave a special message for the family, please visit







181 Troy Schenectady Road

Watervliet , NY 12189

181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet , NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close