Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Carle Thiesing. View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Memorial service 11:30 AM Bowen & Parker Brothers Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Road Latham , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thiesing, Robert Carle NISKAYUNA Robert Carle Thiesing, age 73, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital with his wife by his side, after a courageous struggle with multiple health issues. Our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend has left us to go home to his Lord and his loved ones. We will all miss him very much. Bob was born on May 20, 1946, in Syracuse, and graduated from Onondaga Valley Academy in 1963. He received his B.A. from LeMoyne College and obtained a master's degree in labor and industrial relations from Michigan State University. His career included working with the New York State Nurses Association (N.Y.S.N.A.). He also worked several years for the General Electric Corporation and the Lockheed Martin Corporation in Human Resources until his retirement in 1993. Bob left an impression on so many people with his loving ways and how he approached each day. He lived his life to the fullest with courage and determination. His remarkable character was a blend of kindness, selflessness, intelligence, humility, thoughtfulness and incomparable insight and wisdom. Bob was a very special person. All who knew and loved him commented on his gentleness, his true enjoyment of almost everyone he met, his deep compassion, and his love of nature. He had a special gift for being truly present with others and for living and enjoying each moment fully. Bob was also known for his great intelligence, his wit, his sense of fairness, his integrity and his loyalty. His life was an expression of love to others including sharing his gardening / landscaping skills, cooking and baking special German dishes he learned from his beloved grandmother, and sharing his love of Saranac waterways on his pontoon boat. He deeply loved his daughter, Dana, and all the children of his extended family and friends. He was an inspiration to us all and will be forever in our hearts. In 1970, Bob married Marjorie Jersen Thiesing, his best friend and life partner. They have resided in Niskayuna for the past 40 years. They also truly enjoyed, for the past three decades, their Lake Placid "little piece of Heaven" home. Bob was predeceased by his parents, his maternal grandparents who helped raise him and influenced him greatly, and his father-in-law who loved him dearly. Bob is survived by his wife of almost 49 years, Marjorie Jersen Thiesing; and his beloved daughter, Dana Leona Thiesing. He also leaves behind two sisters, Elaine Sorenson (Lee), Dianne Louis (Ronald) and one brother, Michael Thiesing. Additionally, he is survived by his nephews, Mathew Thiesing, Benjamin Thiesing, Kenneth Jersen (Kathryn), and David Jersen (Traci); niece Jennifer Mitchell; grandnieces, Jenna, Paige and Lilli Jersen; brother and sister-in-law, John and Lana Jersen; and many cousins including Gus Carle (Sandy), and Alan Falcone (Nancy), as well as a host of treasured friends. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 29, at 11:30 a.m. at the Bowen & Parker Brothers Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Richfield Springs, at a future date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances of Bob may be made to the appendix cancer research of Dr. Garrett Nash at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, checks made payable to "Memorial Sloan Kettering-Dr. Nash" may be mailed to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Development Office, 885 Second Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY, 10017 Attn: Bruce Lander or the Leona and Stanley Jersen Scholarship Fund at Richfield Springs Central Schools, c/o Business Office, P.O. Box 631, Richfield Springs, NY, 13439. To leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions please visit







Thiesing, Robert Carle NISKAYUNA Robert Carle Thiesing, age 73, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital with his wife by his side, after a courageous struggle with multiple health issues. Our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend has left us to go home to his Lord and his loved ones. We will all miss him very much. Bob was born on May 20, 1946, in Syracuse, and graduated from Onondaga Valley Academy in 1963. He received his B.A. from LeMoyne College and obtained a master's degree in labor and industrial relations from Michigan State University. His career included working with the New York State Nurses Association (N.Y.S.N.A.). He also worked several years for the General Electric Corporation and the Lockheed Martin Corporation in Human Resources until his retirement in 1993. Bob left an impression on so many people with his loving ways and how he approached each day. He lived his life to the fullest with courage and determination. His remarkable character was a blend of kindness, selflessness, intelligence, humility, thoughtfulness and incomparable insight and wisdom. Bob was a very special person. All who knew and loved him commented on his gentleness, his true enjoyment of almost everyone he met, his deep compassion, and his love of nature. He had a special gift for being truly present with others and for living and enjoying each moment fully. Bob was also known for his great intelligence, his wit, his sense of fairness, his integrity and his loyalty. His life was an expression of love to others including sharing his gardening / landscaping skills, cooking and baking special German dishes he learned from his beloved grandmother, and sharing his love of Saranac waterways on his pontoon boat. He deeply loved his daughter, Dana, and all the children of his extended family and friends. He was an inspiration to us all and will be forever in our hearts. In 1970, Bob married Marjorie Jersen Thiesing, his best friend and life partner. They have resided in Niskayuna for the past 40 years. They also truly enjoyed, for the past three decades, their Lake Placid "little piece of Heaven" home. Bob was predeceased by his parents, his maternal grandparents who helped raise him and influenced him greatly, and his father-in-law who loved him dearly. Bob is survived by his wife of almost 49 years, Marjorie Jersen Thiesing; and his beloved daughter, Dana Leona Thiesing. He also leaves behind two sisters, Elaine Sorenson (Lee), Dianne Louis (Ronald) and one brother, Michael Thiesing. Additionally, he is survived by his nephews, Mathew Thiesing, Benjamin Thiesing, Kenneth Jersen (Kathryn), and David Jersen (Traci); niece Jennifer Mitchell; grandnieces, Jenna, Paige and Lilli Jersen; brother and sister-in-law, John and Lana Jersen; and many cousins including Gus Carle (Sandy), and Alan Falcone (Nancy), as well as a host of treasured friends. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 29, at 11:30 a.m. at the Bowen & Parker Brothers Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Richfield Springs, at a future date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances of Bob may be made to the appendix cancer research of Dr. Garrett Nash at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, checks made payable to "Memorial Sloan Kettering-Dr. Nash" may be mailed to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Development Office, 885 Second Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY, 10017 Attn: Bruce Lander or the Leona and Stanley Jersen Scholarship Fund at Richfield Springs Central Schools, c/o Business Office, P.O. Box 631, Richfield Springs, NY, 13439. To leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions please visit www.bowenandparkerbros.com Published in Albany Times Union on July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close