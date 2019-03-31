Degeneff, Robert Charles NISKAYUNA Bob, "Dr. D" Degeneff passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019, at home after a short illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 9, 1943, he was raised in the St. Louis area. A graduate of Ferguson High School, he excelled in academics and sports, especially baseball. He went on to General Motors Institute (Kettering Institute Flint, Mich.) where he received a degree in mechanical engineering. He enlisted and served as captain in the United States Air Force from 1967-1971. He came to Upstate New York to pursue a master's and doctorate degree in electrical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (R.P.I.). He had an accomplished career with General Electric, R.P.I. and as the founder and president of Utility Systems Technologies (UST). He was an IEEE fellow, and internationally renowned power distribution systems author, consultant, and designer. With a life filled with achievements, he believed his greatest achievement was his family. Beloved husband of Maria Helena; stepson of Rose (Schopp) Degeneff; son-in-law of Marilu Ocampos; brother to June E. Mueller (Thomas) and Sonia Barros; dear father of Gabriella and Mark Degeneffe; grandfather of Alia Rey Neiss; and uncle of Michael (Jennifer) and James Mueller, and Pedro and Felipe Barros. Predeceased by his parents, Elmo and Hazel. A Christian, dog lover, brilliant engineer, gardener, wood worker, loving father and husband and friend to all who knew him; a true gentleman and scholar. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, in the First Presbyterian Church, 209 Union Street, Schenectady, NY, 12305. A funeral service with military honors was conducted on Friday, March 22, in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Chapel, St. Louis, Mo. Instead of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Smile Train (fixing clefts organization), P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231. Arrangements are entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady, NY, 12304 and for online condolences please visit, sbfuneralhome.com.
