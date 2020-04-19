Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Buddy" Cramer. View Sign Service Information Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service 218 2nd Ave. Troy , NY 12180 (518)-435-8030 Send Flowers Obituary

Cramer, Robert "Buddy" VOORHEESVILLE Robert "Buddy" Cramer passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by the love and laughter of his family and dearest friend on April 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with bile duct cancer. Born in Albany on April 3, 1952, he was the son of Ann Schwab Cramer who raised him together with his grandmother Mae Baker Schwab and his great-uncle Stanley Schwab. Buddy had two blood brothers, Raymond and Richard Cramer Sr., and one heart brother, Duane Myott Leto. Buddy left behind Holly Cargill-Cramer, with whom he lived and loved for 39 years - 24 of them as husband and wife; and his two greatest achievements, his daughters, Wendy Gerasia (John) and Cassie Papandrea (Jerry), for whom he would have thrown himself in front of a speeding train. His greatest joy for the last "almost four" years has been Noah Papandrea, his grandson. Buddy was a certified badass, black belt, biker, and wiseass who would lay down his life (or come near to taking one) for someone he loved. Tough as he was, he was also a certified softie who took care of childhood friends and "old people," including his dear friend Al LeMon and mother-in-law Elaine Cowles. After moving from Albany to Voorheesville in 1986, Buddy's closest family expanded to include his in-laws, Joanne and Chris Patrie, who lived across the street for 25 years. Buddy worked over the years as an iron-worker, bouncer, bartender, welder, machinist and carpenter, and retired from his own business as a general rehab contractor. He was a pool player, hunter, angler, gardener and bird lover. Whatever he did, whether working or playing, he did it with intensity and with gusto, including loving his dogs, Roscoe and Luna; and his nieces and nephews: Krista, Shanell, Lani, Richard, Jaime, Melissa, Zack, Bradley, Victoria and Eric. Buddy's cancer was a result of a 25-year battle with a drug-resistant strain of Hepatitis C during which he contributed to a cure as a subject in three separate drug studies. Throughout those years, it was the diligent and very personal care and friendship of his doctors Graham Fitz and Vito Fiorenzo that kept him fighting strong. A private service was held the evening of his death. When we are able to gather again in the size of crowd that will gather for his sending-off, we'll celebrate his life together. To leave a message of remembrance visit:







