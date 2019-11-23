Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert Cruz Obituary
Cruz, Robert BURNT HILLS Robert Cruz, 40, died on November 19, 2019. Robert is survived by his wife Elizabeth Cruz; his children, Belicia Cruz, Mila Cruz, Aleja Cruz, Robert Cruz Jr., Kristopher Rafferty and Angelique Cruz; and his siblings, Dennis Cruz, Angel Cruz, Anthony Cruz, Jose Amey, William Amey and Maria Cruz-Burger. Also survived by his loving family and friends. Family and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, November 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home. Funeral service on Monday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial to follow in the Oakwood Cemetery. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 23, 2019
