Craft, Robert D. RENSSELAER Robert D. Craft, age 95 of Rensselaer, passed away peacefully with his loving daughter and son-in-law at his side on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor. Robert was born in his parents' home in Rensselaer, he was the son of the late John and Prudence (Cook) Craft. He attended school in Rensselaer and was an Army veteran who served in the Army Corps of Engineers from 1943 to 1945 during World War II. He landed on Utah Beach as part of the Normandy invasion on D-Day. After being discharged from the Army, Bob was employed at the Albany machine shop working on locomotives for several years. He was later employed by Smith Paper Company, where he delivered paper throughout the Capital District for 33 years, earning the honor of Ryder's Driver of the Year award. It was well known that Bob truly enjoyed his work, and the people with whom he worked. After retiring from Smith Paper in 1988, he immediately began working for his son-in-law at De Martini Oil Equipment. Bob worked there part-time for over 25 years before retiring at the age of 90 years old. It was three years after Bob's Army discharge that he met the love of his life, Florence. They were married in June of 1948 and enjoyed 58 years of marriage. He was predeceased by his spouse Florence (Booth) Craft; and his brother John (Pearl) Craft. He is survived by his daughter, Sharon (Jim) De Martini, and is the proud "Pa" to his granddaughter, Alicia (David) Peet. When he wasn't working, Bob and Florence enjoyed snowmobiling in the winter and camping with his brother's family and friends in the summer. They enjoyed many trips to Cape Cod and Florida. He enjoyed long-standing friendships with his neighbors at Mann Avenue. Bob loved his cars, and also had a passion for building beautiful and precise models of planes and trains. He built many control line and remote control airplanes and was active in the local model airplane club. Bob was a beloved husband, dad, and grandfather, as well as a devoted neighbor and dear friend to many. His family and friends meant the world to him. His laughter seemed ever present, and his zeal for life and people was engaging. He will be greatly missed. The family has great respect and gratitude for the amazing and devoted staff of Van Rensselaer Manor, particularly all those on the third floor, C Wing. They cared for and loved "Bobby" like one of their very own. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. They may be viewed via Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85944751336
on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Albany, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's name to The National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130 or on their website at www.nationalww2museum.org