|
|
D'Angelo, Robert D. SCHODACK Robert D. D'Angelo, age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Bob was born in Yonkers in 1932, the son of the late Pascal and Mary (Stratico) D'Angelo. Bob earned his Bachelor of Civil Engineering at New York University, participating in ROTC, and then served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mostly stationed in Alaska attaining the rank of first lieutenant. Bob held positions in engineering and administration in private and public sectors until his untimely early retirement from N.Y.S. D.E.C. due to a disabling illness. He was married to his beautiful and loving wife, Wiebke R. (Wegner) for 57 years and had three children. Bob loved all of his family and was always proud of them. Bob was predeceased by his parents; his brother Alphonse; and Bob and Wiebke's son Michael D. D'Angelo. Survivors include his beloved wife Wiebke (Wegner) D'Angelo; loving children, Lawrence R. (Janet) D'Angelo and Deena W. (Greg) McCann. He was the proud grandfather of Heather L., Haley M., and Michael L. D'Angelo and Paige Bencivenga. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Sunday, September 29, from 1-4 p.m. with a 4 p.m. memorial service in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc. 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Interment will be at a date and time convenient for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Schodack Area Land Trust or the Schodack Town Park's Music in the Park Program.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 22, 2019