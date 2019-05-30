Ditton, Robert D. GUILDERLAND Robert D. Ditton, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Robert was the son of the late Robert B. and Marjorie Ditton. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sharon Ditton. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 1, from 9-11 a.m. in the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2919 W. Lydius St., Schenectady. A funeral service will begin in the church at 11 a.m. with interment following in Memory Gardens Cemetery. A luncheon will be held in the church following the committal service. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from May 30 to May 31, 2019