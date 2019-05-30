Robert D. Ditton

  • "Sharon, Dave and the Ditton family, one day Bob and another..."
    - JJ Mulligan
  • "to Roberts family as a former neighbor of Dave I want to..."
  • "Uncle Bob (that's what he'll always be to me) was and is a..."
    - Andi LaFave
  • "Sharon and family - very sorry to hear of Bob's passing. ..."
    - Mike Aloisi
  • "Please accept my deepest sympathy on your loss. We have..."
    - Rev. Jim Van de Wal
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY
12205
(518)-456-4442
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
2919 W. Lydius St.
Schenectady, NY
Ditton, Robert D. GUILDERLAND Robert D. Ditton, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Robert was the son of the late Robert B. and Marjorie Ditton. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sharon Ditton. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 1, from 9-11 a.m. in the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2919 W. Lydius St., Schenectady. A funeral service will begin in the church at 11 a.m. with interment following in Memory Gardens Cemetery. A luncheon will be held in the church following the committal service. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union from May 30 to May 31, 2019
