LEITCH Robert D. Jr. In loving memory of our father, father-in-law, grandpa, pop pop and great-grandfather, who passed away one year ago today, March 16, 2018. It really feels like it was only yesterday. Not a day goes by that we don't think or talk about you and the pain of losing you will never go away. Miss and love you. Your Loving Children, Laura, Alan, Lynn, Donald, Robert, Sheridawn, John, Kimberly, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 16, 2019