Robert D. Shutter Jr.
1964 - 2020
Shutter, Robert D. Jr. MENANDS Robert D. Shutter Jr., 56, passed away on November 10, 2020. Born on April 24, 1964, he was the son of Shirley R. Greene and Robert D. Shutter Sr. Robert enjoyed hunting, golfing, and was a big family man. He is survived by his wife Mary; his children, Chloe, Cody, Jordan, Jason, Greg, Robert, and Angel; his sister Cathy; his niece Amber; his nephew Shawn; and by his grandchildren. He will truly be missed. Robert's family would like to send a huge thank you to his dear friend Brad Tracey. In keeping with Robert's wishes, there will be no public services. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Memories & Condolences

November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
