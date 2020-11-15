Shutter, Robert D. Jr. MENANDS Robert D. Shutter Jr., 56, passed away on November 10, 2020. Born on April 24, 1964, he was the son of Shirley R. Greene and Robert D. Shutter Sr. Robert enjoyed hunting, golfing, and was a big family man. He is survived by his wife Mary; his children, Chloe, Cody, Jordan, Jason, Greg, Robert, and Angel; his sister Cathy; his niece Amber; his nephew Shawn; and by his grandchildren. He will truly be missed. Robert's family would like to send a huge thank you to his dear friend Brad Tracey. In keeping with Robert's wishes, there will be no public services. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com
