Bucher, Robert Donald "Don" MENANDS Robert Donald "Don" Bucher, age 100 of Menands, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 27, 2020, with his loved ones by his side. Don was born in Albany on December 6, 1919, a son of the late Robert and Grace Bucher. He was a graduate of Albany High School and proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. He retired from the N.Y.S. Dept. of Labor. Don had a passion for bowling and enjoyed going to garage sales. He had a love for dancing that lasted well into his later years. Don was always up for a trip to the casino and going out to eat. Don was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Phyllis; and his sister, Jane E. Turner. He is survived by his loving daughter, Diane E. Hart and her husband, Phillip of Menands. He was the uncle of Robert and Roy Turner; beloved friend to Richard Murley of Watervliet and Rose Primett of Menands, whom the family thanks for their love and support. The family would also like to thank Community Hospice for their care. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12205 in Mr. Bucher's memory.