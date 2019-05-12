Dunbar, Robert SCHAGHTICOKE Robert "Bob" Dunbar, 77, of School Street in Schaghticoke passed away on Thursday May 10, 2019, with his loving family by his side after a brief illness. Husband of Susan E. (Moss) of Schaghticoke and other family members survive him. Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 13, from 6-8 p.m. at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Avenue, Mechanicville. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. from the funeral home at the Mechanicville location. Burial will follow in Albany Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 For a full obituary and memorial contributions visit chasesmithfamily.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2019