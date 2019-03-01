Burns, Robert E. SEBRING, Fla. It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our brother Robert E. Burns, 55, on February 19, 2019, in Sebring, Fla. Born and raised in Cohoes, Bob was predeceased by his parents, Patrick and Jeannette Burns; and wife Melanie Burns. He is survived by his daughter Tara (Michael) Johnson and two grandchildren; as well as six siblings, four in-laws and many cousins, nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, services will be private.
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019