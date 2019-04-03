Robert E. Gutkoska

Gutkoska, Robert E. MANHATTAN Robert E. Gutkoska, a long-time resident of Albany, died peacefully on March 30, 2019, at home in Manhattan. He was born on April 26, 1954. He was predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Catherine; and brothers, Thomas and James. He is survived by his sister Kathleen Gutkoska-Cain and Edward; brother Richard and Hazel Gutkoska-Cain; and friends, Bucky Killpatrick and Manny.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 3, 2019
