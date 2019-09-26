|
Castleton on Hudson, NY
12033
King, Robert E. CASTLETON Robert Edward King, 91 of Brookview Road in Castleton on Hudson, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at his home. Bob was born on September 12, 1928, in Worcester Mass., the son of Harold and Hazel King, and spent his youth with his sister Joan in Leicester, Mass. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the army, serving in the post-World War II occupation of Japan, and later in the Air Force reserve. He returned to Massachusetts and attended Clark University where he earned a degree in geography and met the love of his life, Maureen Kelly, also of Worcester, Mass. Graduating with his degree from Clark, Bob became a school teacher in Norwich, N.Y. As it was a long commute to see his sweetheart each week, he eventually moved east and joined the East Greenbush School System. After her graduation from Clark, Maureen and Bob were married on July 2, 1955, and settled in the Capital District. Maureen predeceased Bob in August of 2014 after 59 years of marriage. He taught social studies for nearly 30 years at Columbia High, serving as department chair for many years. He was awarded the distinction of Teacher of the Year in 1977. After his retirement from teaching he purchased Melfie Real Estate where he served as an owner and broker. In 2013, Bob received the Samuel Blake award for his exceptional career from his peers in the industry. Bob had many interests, he was an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing throughout his lifetime. Bob and Maureen instilled in their children a love of nature, especially Cape Cod where they vacationed often. He and his fellow investment club members pooled their resources and ideas, investing together for nearly four decades. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Castleton where he served as a lector. Bob's family sends a special thank you to his fellow parishioners who were always generous with their time and extremely supportive in his last years. He will be dearly missed by a wide circle of friends and by his four children, David (Chandra King) of San Marino, Calif., Stephen (Shauna King) of Dallas, Kathryn Vieillard of Hamden, Conn. and Suzanne (John Cirame) of Medford, Mass. He was proud Grampie to six grandchildren, Ryan (Lora King), of Silver Spring, Md., Amanda Vieillard, of Auckland, New Zealand, Brianna King of Dallas, Caitlin Cirame (fiance John Sousa) of Nashville, Tenn., Caroline Cirame of Medford, Mass. and Megan King of Dallas. A wake will be held on Friday, September 27, from 5-8 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home, 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton, and a funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 11 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3 Catholic Way, Castleton. Bob will be interred on Monday, September 30, with military honors in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, Cape Cod. Gifts in lieu of flowers may be directed to the American Kidney Fund where a memorial and tribute has been established in Robert's name.
