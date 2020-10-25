1/1
Robert E. Mabey
Mabey, Robert E. SINGER ISLAND, Fla. Robert E. Mabey, 87, passed away on October 22, 2020, under Hospice care at his winter home on Singer Island, Fla. He was born on November 10, 1932, in Gloversville to Guy Mabey and Olive Sleat. Bob was a business owner and developer in the Capital District. He was the founder of Mabey's Moving and Storage and Mabey's Self Storage. He was extremely hard-working and dedicated his life to build the companies from the ground up. He will be missed by many colleaques and employees. He was an Atlas Van Lines agent for the past 59 years. Bob enjoyed golfing, boating, traveling in his "coach" and was known to enjoy a good cigar. He was an avid walker for many many years. Bob was an active member of the armed forces from 1949 - 1952, stationed in Germany. He is survived by his longtime companion Elisabeth Longacre; his four children, Doug Mabey (Nicole), Patricia Weleski (Gary), Steven Mabey (Sharon), and Laura Blass (TJ); grandchildren, Steve Mabey (Marissa), Greg Blass (Sarah), Chelsea Davis (Craig), Kyle Mabey, Renee Mudge (Jason), Ryan Blass (Alicia), Lauren Swigart (DJ), and Megan Palko (Luke); nine great-grandchildren and three babies on the way. He was preceded in death by his brother William Mabey; and his sister Doris Gouilamas. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. For online condolences, visit wenkfuneralhome.com


Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2020.
