Manderson, Robert "Bob" E. ALBANY Robert "Bob" E. Manderson, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born in Parish, N.Y. and raised in Utica, he was the son of the late Robert B. Manderson and Jane Pawelek. Bob served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed a long career as a salesman, traveling to many places, and later was employed with the Tebbutt Funeral Home, where he worked for many years as a funeral attendant and greeter. He loved his winters in Florida and enjoyed being the M.C. at the clubhouse each year. Bob leaves behind his beloved wife Dolly; his children, Heather (Michael), and Robert (Alison); brothers, Todd (Gayle), Frank (Barbara) and John "Jack" Pawelek; sister. Virginia "Ginie" (Tony); stepsons, Steven (Mary) and David Ragone; grandchildren, Derek (Tori), Alyssa, Evan, Cory, Shannon, Sarah, and William; and great-grandsons, Ayden and Nico. The family would like to thank NYOH Patroon Creek, Eddy VNA and The Community Hospice for their great care. Funeral services and interment in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery will be held privately amongst family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in Bob's memory. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 27, 2020.